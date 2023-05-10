Video
Govt to buy 3 crore blank smartcards for EC, 12,500 tonnes of sugar

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved eight proposals, including one for procuring three crore blank smart cards from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited (BMTF).
The approval was given at a meeting held in the cabinet division of Bangladesh Secretariat with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Tuesday.
The government buys three crore blank smart cards for the Election Commission (EC) at a cost of Tk 406 crore.
Briefing the reporters virtually after the meeting, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division Md Syed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a proposal for the Armed Forces Division (AFD) to procure three crore blank smart cards from the BMTF under "Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services (2nd Phase)" with a cost of Taka 406.50 crore.
He mentioned that the meeting approved a proposal of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to import 12,500 metric tons sugar from Smart Matrix Pte. Ltd., Singapore with a cost of Taka 66.79 crore.
The meeting also approved another TCB proposal to procure 1.10 crore litres of Soybean oil from Guven Traders Ptv. Ltd. India with a cost of Taka 148.30 crore.
It also approved a proposal of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) to procure construction materials of lot no DS-7 package no-PW-04 under "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" project from Joint Venture of the SRBG, China and BTC of Bangladesh with a cost of Taka 947.74 crore.
The meeting also approved another proposal of the RHD under to procure construction materials of lot no DS-8, package no-PW-04 under "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" project from Joint Venture of CSCEC7, China; and Spectra Engineers Ltd. of Bangladesh with a cost of Taka 1,178.68 crore.
The meeting also approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction materials under "Up- gradation of Gouripur-Anandganj-Madhupur-Dewanganj Bazar-Hosenpur District Highway to the proper grade" project by Taher Brothers Ltd. with a cost of Taka 131.47 crore.
It approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction materials under "Sherpur (Kanasakhola)-Bhimganj-Narayankhola-Rambhadrapur-Mymensingh (Rahmatpur) Road Development" Project Package No-PW-01 from Joint Venture of Mozahar Enterprise Pvt. Ltd., National Development Engineers Ltd. and Sagar Info Builders Ltd. with a cost of 149.99 crore.
It also approved another proposal of the RHD under the Road, Transport and Highways Division to procure construction materials under "Sherpur (Kanasakhola)-Bhimganj-Narayankhola-Rambhadrapur-Mymensingh (Rahmatpur) Road Development" Project Package No-PW-02 from Joint Venture of National Development Engineers Ltd. and Hasan Techno Builders Ltd. with a cost of 180 crore.


