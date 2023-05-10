Happy Mart opens outlet at Bashabo, Mymensingh

Video
Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently two new outlets of Happy Mart were opened at Bashabo and Mymensingh's CK Ghosh  Road on the aimed at reaching every corner of Bangladesh while creating a bond with its customers.

Happy Mart is a place that not only offers plastic items but also has a huge collection of Rinnai kitchen wares and home applicants, world-class housewares and children's toys, furniture's and other daily necessary items that are a must for every household, says a press release.

The inauguration of Happy Mart was done by the CFO of Bengal Polymer Wares Ltd Amir Daud, DGM (Marketing) Zoheb Ahmed, AGM of Bengal Retail Limited Md. Atikur Rahman and other renowned people were also present at that time.

Happy Mart is currently offering up to 10 per cent discount on every product in these two new outlets in order to provide the best experience to its customers.


