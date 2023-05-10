

BIA, BIMTECH to promote insurance for smart Bangladesh



Professional Advancement Bangladesh Ltd. (PABL), one of the subsidiaries of Green Delta Insurance, has worked alongside BIA and BIMTECH as the knowledge partner of the aforementioned conference.



Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA), chaired the day-long conference. Sheikh Mohammad SalimUllah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was present at the event as the Chief Guest, while Mohammad Jainul Bari, Chairman, Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) was present as Special Guest and Prof. (Dr.) Abhijit K. Chattoraj, Chartered Insurer, Dean(SW&SS), Professor & Chairperson, PGDM-IBM, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), was present as Guest of Honour.

With high officials and professionals of insurance industry present, the day-long conference featured 4 panel discussions that focused on addressing the most important issues, challenges and opportunities of Bangladesh's insurance industry, such as, how regulatory environment can be harnessed, how insurance industry could benefit from Smart Bangladesh, how it would be possible to usher a new era of smart products and services and how intermediation landscape can be enhanced.



Experts and industry professional from home and abroad took part in this day-long conference and shared their opinion in their respective sessions.



Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) have jointly organized a day-long conference entitled "Reimagining Paradigm Shift in Bangladesh Insurance Industry - Bridging the Protection Gap" on in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.Professional Advancement Bangladesh Ltd. (PABL), one of the subsidiaries of Green Delta Insurance, has worked alongside BIA and BIMTECH as the knowledge partner of the aforementioned conference.Sheikh Kabir Hossain, President of Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA), chaired the day-long conference. Sheikh Mohammad SalimUllah, Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, was present at the event as the Chief Guest, while Mohammad Jainul Bari, Chairman, Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) was present as Special Guest and Prof. (Dr.) Abhijit K. Chattoraj, Chartered Insurer, Dean(SW&SS), Professor & Chairperson, PGDM-IBM, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), was present as Guest of Honour.With high officials and professionals of insurance industry present, the day-long conference featured 4 panel discussions that focused on addressing the most important issues, challenges and opportunities of Bangladesh's insurance industry, such as, how regulatory environment can be harnessed, how insurance industry could benefit from Smart Bangladesh, how it would be possible to usher a new era of smart products and services and how intermediation landscape can be enhanced.Experts and industry professional from home and abroad took part in this day-long conference and shared their opinion in their respective sessions.