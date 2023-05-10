Praava Health, Psychological Health, Wellness Clinic tie up







Patients can now consult with any of PHWC's six mental health counselors at Praava Health or via video consultation. The partnership aims to make mental health counseling accessible and affordable to everyone. With mental health issues becoming increasingly prevalent in Bangladesh, this collaboration ensures easy accessibility of mental health counselors through Praava Health's hotline number 10648.



The partnership between Praava Health and PHWC also aims to address the affordability of mental health counseling services in Bangladesh. Patients can now access mental health counseling services starting from just BDT 1200. Both Praava Health and PHWC are committed to providing affordable mental health counseling services to patients in need.

Dr. Simeen M. Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Praava Health, expressed her excitement about the partnership and the positive impact it will have on patients' lives. She added that "The goal is to ensure that patients receive quality care and have access to mental health counseling services that can make a positive impact on their lives."



As part of the partnership, Praava Health and PHWC are committed to providing affordable mental health counseling services from mental health counselors who are experienced and well-trained in providing care to those in need. The collaboration aims to make a positive impact on patients' lives by providing accessible and affordable mental health counseling services.



Praava is a "click-and-brick" healthcare system that integrates digital health and in-clinic experiences convenient to where everyone lives, works, and clicks. The platform seamlessly combines technology with traditional health services - meaningful doctor-patient relationships (15-minute appointments), quality diagnostics (lab and imaging), and medications - to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Praava's digital products include Bangladesh's first patient portal app, video consultation services, e-pharmacy, and a digital concierge for at-home primary care services.



Praava Health, the fastest-growing healthcare brand in Bangladesh, has recently announced their partnership with Psychological Health and Wellness Clinic (PHWC) to offer better mental health counseling services, says a press release.Patients can now consult with any of PHWC's six mental health counselors at Praava Health or via video consultation. The partnership aims to make mental health counseling accessible and affordable to everyone. With mental health issues becoming increasingly prevalent in Bangladesh, this collaboration ensures easy accessibility of mental health counselors through Praava Health's hotline number 10648.The partnership between Praava Health and PHWC also aims to address the affordability of mental health counseling services in Bangladesh. Patients can now access mental health counseling services starting from just BDT 1200. Both Praava Health and PHWC are committed to providing affordable mental health counseling services to patients in need.Dr. Simeen M. Akhtar, Chief Medical Officer of Praava Health, expressed her excitement about the partnership and the positive impact it will have on patients' lives. She added that "The goal is to ensure that patients receive quality care and have access to mental health counseling services that can make a positive impact on their lives."As part of the partnership, Praava Health and PHWC are committed to providing affordable mental health counseling services from mental health counselors who are experienced and well-trained in providing care to those in need. The collaboration aims to make a positive impact on patients' lives by providing accessible and affordable mental health counseling services.Praava is a "click-and-brick" healthcare system that integrates digital health and in-clinic experiences convenient to where everyone lives, works, and clicks. The platform seamlessly combines technology with traditional health services - meaningful doctor-patient relationships (15-minute appointments), quality diagnostics (lab and imaging), and medications - to improve patient experiences and outcomes. Praava's digital products include Bangladesh's first patient portal app, video consultation services, e-pharmacy, and a digital concierge for at-home primary care services.