Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, 5:25 AM
Home Business

RAKUB asks entry officers to be equipped with skills

Published : Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

RAJSHAHI, May 9: Newly appointed officers of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) have been urged to remain well equipped with knowledge and skills to deliver modern and digital banking services to the clients in general.

There is no alternative to building capacity for creating a client-friendly atmosphere alongside attaining success in the banking profession.

RAKUB hierarchies came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of a month-long foundation-training course of the 37th batch of the bank at its training institute here Monday.

A total of 40 newly recruited senior officers and officers joined the training course.

RAKUB Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressed the ceremony as chief guest, while Managing Director (current charge) Kazi Abdur Rahman and General Managers Maksuda Nasrin and Shawkat Shahidul Islam spokes as special guests with Principal of the institute Subrata Kumar Sarker was in the chair.

The senior bankers urged the newly recruited bankers to start their profession being equipped with necessary skills while discharging duties as it is inevitable for attaining success in the banking sector for overall socio-economic development of the region.

They also urged them to make the banking services client-friendly so that they can derive total benefits of the banking services.

Innovative ideas and best uses of those can be a vital means of delivering farmer-friendly banking services to the grassroots clients to ensure their welfare.

Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal highlighted the importance of the bank in agricultural development of northwest Bangladesh and asked the officers to apply the knowledge to be acquired from the training in the professional field properly for boosting agricultural production in the region.

The main objective of the training is to improve skills and attitude alongside enhancing professional competence of the officers through disseminating ideas about operation, administration and other related matters of the bank.    BSS


