Argentine Football Assoc to promote financial inclusion in BD with bKash







With this brand endorsement initiative, bKash, the champion of financial inclusion in Bangladesh, becomes the first and only Bangladeshi brand partner of the reigning and three-time FIFA World Cup champion, Argentina National Team, says a press release.



During the 2022 World Cup, Argentina received unprecedented support and warmth from Bangladeshi fans as always. Following that excitement of the greatest show on earth, the World Cup champion now endorses bKash which embodies the spirit of human aspiration.

After years of support for Argentina National Football Team worldwide, the AFA has devised diverse brand expansion programs in countries like Bangladesh, India, China and Middle East. Bangladesh's no.1 brand, bKash, due to its dependable and trustworthy reputation, has been a natural match for AFA. Both institutions have won the hearts of millions of Bangladeshis and will now be a bridge between die-hard football fans and their favorite superstars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julin Alvarez, Emi Martinez - just to name a few. For millions of Bangladeshis, their enduring love for football lives with their magical experience of watching Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers in history, play and win at the FIFA World Cup.



Football fans and users of bKash will now be able to gain invaluable experiences and feel closer to the superstars they love.



This partnership that begins today is the expression of the trajectory and greater scope of the Argentina National Football Team and bKash. The largest Bangladeshi Mobile Financial Services brand bKash caters to 70 million people in Bangladesh with its diverse range of services, becoming an integral part of the lives of millions. Today, this impactful brand joins hands in this exciting journey of empowerment and financial inclusion through sports.



Claudio Fabian Tapia, President of AFA, said: "The Argentina National Football Team has felt throughout the World Cup the strong and passionate support of the Bangladeshi community. We are very delighted to have bKash, an emblematic Bangladeshi FinTech company, as the first regional brand partner of the Argentine Football Association. A true milestone of financial inclusion has been achieved in Bangladesh through bKash. This collaboration will take us closer to new regions where our National Football Team has millions of fans. We welcome bKash as the first regional brand partner of Argentine Football Association in Bangladesh."



Kamal Quadir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of bKash, said: "With the relentless commitment of our passionate people to push for robust growth,Bangladesh is on its way to becoming a trillion-dollar economy. In light of these aspirations, Bangladesh's most loved brand bKash is excited to collaborate with the world's top football team Argentina and players like Lionel Messi. This partnership will explore new opportunities of solidarity through sports and entertainment while helping to tell the inspiring story of Bangladesh to the world in an immersive and emotional way."



