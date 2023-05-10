Huawei seminar for ICT, telecom industry in Bangladesh







This tailored seminar titled GUIDE to the Intelligent Bangladesh will bring global innovation and solution into discussion those are relevant and business viable in the country to expedite the journey towards smart Bangladesh, says a press release.



Huawei has set GUIDE as the theme of this arrangement that stands for Gigaverse Initiative, Ultra-automation Speed Up, Intelligent Computing and Network as a service, Differentiated Expectation on demand, and Environmental, Social and Governance. In next few weeks, the industry stakeholders, including Huawei will be discussing about cutting edge technological innovation and foster adequate preparation.

A media session was arranged on the opening day at Huawei Bangladesh Academy placed at Gulshan, Dhaka with the presence of S M Nazmul Hasan, Principal Marketing Manager; and Tanvir Ahmed, Head of Media, Huawei South Asia Rep office.



At this occasion, S M Nazmul Hasan, Principal Marketing Manager, Huawei South Asia, said, "Digital technologies are vital now for daily operations across industries. Therefore, it is critical to seize the opportunity by identifying the most appropriate technological solutions for promoting sustainable development and accelerating digital transformation. Innovation is in Huawei's DNA," with over half of the company's employees being Research and Development (R&D) employees, and significant investment on R&D. In 2022 alone, we have invested 25.1% of our revenue in R&D.



"Besides, we have diversified experience since we are facilitating the glove in different projects with our solution. Those can be very valuable for Bangladesh ecosystem. Exchanging views on our mutual path of new innovations and industry practices can transform and enrich our country. We believe all these will bring us closer to achieving the vision of Smart Bangladesh."

The program has been designed for invited guests from different industries. Guests will visit the event as per pre-scheduled time and get first-hand experience sharing from Huawei experts.



It is mentionable that Huawei won four awards at the MWC Barcelona 2023 for GLOMO's Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets, 5G Industry Challenge, Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough, and Best Mobile Network Infrastructure.

