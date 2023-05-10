JCI to host Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo JCI Bangladesh, a leading youth leadership development organisation working with youth worldwide, is set to host the "JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit, Expo and CYE Award 2023" on June 9-10, 2023.





The youth leadership organisation will host the programme in association with a2i (Aspire to Innovate), ICT Division at the International Convention City (ICCB), according to a press statement issued on Monday A press conference was organised with media workers to provide details about the event on Sunday.





A2I Project Director (Joint Secretary) Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir was present as chief guest at the event where JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was the keynote speaker.





JCI Bangladesh Deputy National President Imran Qadir, and A2I Programme Human Development Media Manager Purabi Matin, were also present on the occasion.





Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo initiated by a host of innovative JCI Bangladesh National Officers. A2I Project Director Dewan told the media that the a2i has invented and implemented a series of digital programmes round the year to simplify different civic services to accelerate attaining the government's new vision of building a 'SMART Bangladesh' by 2041.

Successful implementation of the 'Digital Bangladesh' encouraged the government to set the new target.





"JCI Bangladesh, an organization of creative youths, deserves appreciation for the special programmes organized by them for the implementation of Smart Bangladesh. We will continue to extend our sincere support to them to make this effort a success, Dewan said.







JCI Bangladesh National President Ziaul said they are happy to announce the holding of the event. "We believe that the participation of the youth of JCI Bangladesh organisation will add a different dimension to the Smart Bangladesh goal of the Government of Bangladesh."





The primary objective of JCI Smart Bangladesh Summit and Expo is to present it to the general public through expert discussions. There will be a total of six special sessions in the 2-day event, in which experts and speakers from the country and outside the country will be present. A Futuristic Expo will be organised based on what Smart Bangladesh will look like in the future.





On the second day of the event, JCI will hold the Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) Award for young entrepreneurs. Over 1,000 entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to submit their business ideas, from which winners will be selected to receive a grant of Tk 3.5 lakh.







Winners will also receive mentoring and assistance in obtaining larger venture capital. Notable investors and venture capital providers from both domestic and international markets will be present during this phase. Winners of this phase will also compete on the international stage with the winners of the next JCI Asia Pacific region.