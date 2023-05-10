LafargeHolcim okays 48pc dividend at 25th AGM Shareholders of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited on Tuesday appreciated and approved 48 per cent cash dividend (including 33 per cent interim dividend which has already been paid) for the year 2022.





The approval was given at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of compny held over digital platform, says a press release.





The AGM was presided over by Chairman Christof H�ssig, and attended by Director and Chief Executive Officer Iqbal Chowdhury other members of the Board of Directors' and shareholders of the company.







