Most people believe mobile phone positively impacts their career: Study





Five key trends functioning as pivots for digital adaptation were underlined through the initial revelation. Subsequently, Telenor Asia unveiled the second part of their study which outlines transforming work modalities backed by mobile connectivity. Improved productivity, enhanced career skills and tapping into new business opportunities are just some of the ways people in Asia are turning to their mobile phones to enhance their working lives, according to a study by Telenor Asia.

The second part of the 'Digital Lives Decoded' series unveils how people are using their mobiles to adapt to changing realities, as new work cultures emerge post-pandemic. The predominant message of has been that mobile connectivity can supercharge careers, but employers need to emphasize on improving workplace policies and practices.

It suggested that improvement in productivity, enhanced career skills and tapping into new business opportunities remain as effective ways that users in Asia are adapting for better outcomes in their professional lives. At the same time, the study goes on to analyze the dimensions of hybrid work culture, and how it influences the employee-employer relationships.

The study was conducted among 8000 mobile internet users across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. In Bangladesh, 57 percent were found to report

Fifty-seven percent in here believes that new income streams can be afforded by mobile devices, with 54 percent admitting its ability to help them access new job and career opportunities. Fifty-four percent Bangladeshi respondents believe they will use their mobile device significantly more in the next 06 to 12 months for work purposes. Furthermore, for 61 percent Bangladeshi respondents, privacy and security was the most significant barriers to fully utilizing mobile technology and/or its features to its fullest potential at work, while lack of trust in technology and lack of skills and knowledge were also mentioned by 49 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

"Our research points to mobile connectivity as an enabler of productivity, progress, flexibility and economic opportunity. Yet, we continue to see gaps in how this technology is used between urban and rural populations, large companies, and SMEs, between industries and even between C-suite executives and their junior counterparts," said Jrgen Rostrup, Head of Telenor Asia, discussing the merit and objective of the study.

Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone, stated, "The pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated digital adaptation- significantly reducing the digital divide, empowering communities across the nation, including the far-flung areas."



a 20 percent or more increase in productivity due to mobile device and technology, while for 26 percent it was definitely over 50 percent. While delineating positive impact of mobile device and technology on career and skills development, 69 percent of Bangladeshi respondents reported to have found significant improvement. In terms of gender-based inputs, 73 percent female and 67 percent male respondents agreed to have gained significant improvement in their career and skills development.