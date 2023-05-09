Family feud casts shadow over Barishal city polls







According to local leaders and party insiders, since the present Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, who is deprived of party nomination, is controlling the politics of Barishal city AL, so the leaders of thana and ward level of the party are showing indifferent attitude towards the city elections. In this situation, the activists and supporters are afraid of having an adverse effect on the results of the polls.



AL leaders close to Abul Khair Abdullah have complained that the current leadership of the city is showing indifferent attitude to the party candidate and it is going against the party principles.

Major opposition party BNP has declared that they will not contest in five city polls including Barishal city. Ruling AL has nominated Khokon Serniabat, excluding the incumbent Mayor Sadiq Abdullah. Khokon is the uncle of Sadiq and younger brother of Abul Hasanat Abdullah, an influential leader of Barishal district from the Serniabat family.



On the other hand, Jatiya Party candidate Iqbal Hossain Taposh and Islami Andolan Bangladesh leader Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim will also contest against Khokon Serniabat for the post of mayor in the city elections. Kamrul Ahsan Rupan, son of BNP leader Ahsan Habib Kamal, also former Mayor of Barishal, will contest for the mayoral post as an independent candidate.



City dwellers have to wait till May 25 to be sure who is in the polls and who is not. That day is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers. Barishal City Corporation Election is scheduled to be held on June 12.



On April 15, AL nomination board nominated Khokon Serniabat for the post of mayor in Barishal. Apart from Khokon and Sadiq, former Barishal city AL General Secretary Mir Amin Uddin, Joint Convener of Juba League Mahmudul Haque Khan, former President of Barishal city Chhatra League Jasim Uddin, former VP of BM College Moin Tushar and businessman Mizanur Rahman sought for AL nomination. However, all candidates are now working for party nominated candidate Khokon Serniabat except Sadiq Abdullah.



Recently, AL held two May Day programmes at the party office in Barishal at separate times. One programme was arranged by State Minister for Water Resources Zahid Faruk and another by Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and his followers. AL nominated mayoral candidate Khokon Serniabat was present at Zahid Faruk's programme.



Barishal city AL General Secretary Sadiq Abdullah's followers arranged a May Day programme on the same stage at 4:00pm and Khokon Serniabat was not present there.



On condition of anonymity, some leaders of Barishal city AL told the Daily Observer, "Everyone has understood the situation of the influential family and the political situation of Barishal from the May Day programmes ahead of the city corporation elections."



Those leaders also said that it is difficult to say where the 'family conflict' will lead to the Barishal City elections. If this conflict comes forward then the risk of losing the polls will increase. If the 'unity of the family' is ensured, the probability of victory of the boat symbol will be increased.



However, AL Joint General Secretary and also responsible for Barishal division AFM Bahauddin Nasim completely denied the matter. He thinks that someone deliberately is trying to create confusion among Awami politicians in Barishal.



In this regard, he said, "The leaders and activists of Barishal Awami League are united enough and there is no confusion among them. Everybody will work for the party nominated candidate unitedly when the formal election campaign starts. Now it is not permitted in Barishal city due to the election code of conduct."



