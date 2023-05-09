Video
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:55 PM
Home Front Page

Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
DU Correspondent

Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated

Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated

With the theme 'Society Reform and Rabindranath', the Dhaka University (DU) authorities celebrated the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in a befitting manner on Monday.

In this regard, a discussion was held at TSC auditorium with Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Muhammad Samad in the chair while Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed the event as special guest.

Supernumerary Professor of DU Bangla Department Begum Akhtar Kamal delivered the keynote speech in the discussion.

Paying tribute to Rabindranath, Prof Samad said that the World Poet delineated various irregularities and prejudices of the contemporary society, agonies of Bengali people, nature and environment in his poems, short stories, songs, essays and arts.


