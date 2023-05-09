

Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated



In this regard, a discussion was held at TSC auditorium with Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Muhammad Samad in the chair while Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed addressed the event as special guest.



Supernumerary Professor of DU Bangla Department Begum Akhtar Kamal delivered the keynote speech in the discussion.

Paying tribute to Rabindranath, Prof Samad said that the World Poet delineated various irregularities and prejudices of the contemporary society, agonies of Bengali people, nature and environment in his poems, short stories, songs, essays and arts.



