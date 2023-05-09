8 to run in Gazipur Mayoral polls, one withdraws





In Gazipur City election, eight candidates are contesting to get elected as mayor and an independent one has withdrawn from the race.



The Returning Officer said on Monday that 77 women are in the run to get elected as ward councilors from 19 reserved seats and 239 men are vying for 57 general seats.





No female candidate has withdrawn from the race, he said.



The candidate for the general ward 15 would elected unopposed as only one candidate has dropped nomination papers, said the Returning Officer. Symbols will be allotted to the candidates today, he said.



Mayoral candidates include, ruling Awami League's Azmat Ulla Khan, Jatiya Party's MM Niaz Uddin, Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Gazi Ataur Rahman, Zaker Party's Md Raju Ahmed, Gono Front's Atiqul Islam and independent candidates -- Zayda Khatun, Sarkar Shahnoor Islam and Haroon Ur Rashid.



