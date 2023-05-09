Forex reserve after ACU clearance drops to $29.77b







As per central bank's official statistics an amount of $1.18 billion was paid from the reserves that earlier Bangladesh bank sent instructions through SWIFT messaging to the US Federal Reserve for the month of March and April.



Asian Clearing Union (ACU) is a payment arrangement whereby the participants settle payments for intra-regional transactions among the participating central banks on a net multilateral basis.

The BB official said the payment is made at a two-month interval and the payment for the past two month was due on 7 May.



Payment obligations of transactions among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are settled through the ACU payment system.

