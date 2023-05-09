Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Forex reserve after ACU clearance drops to $29.77b

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

The country's foreign exchange reserve dropped to $29.77 billion after payment clearance to Asian clearing Union on Monday, according to sources in Bangladesh Bank.

As per central bank's official statistics an amount of $1.18 billion was paid from the reserves that earlier Bangladesh bank sent instructions through SWIFT messaging to the US Federal Reserve for the month of March and April.

Asian Clearing Union (ACU) is a payment arrangement whereby the participants settle payments for intra-regional transactions among the participating central banks on a net multilateral basis.

The BB official said the payment is made at a two-month interval and the payment for the past two month was due on 7 May.

Payment obligations of transactions among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are settled through the ACU payment system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family feud casts shadow over Barishal city polls
Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated
Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats 'attacked' in Myanmar
8 to run in Gazipur Mayoral polls, one withdraws
Jahangir's plea to revive candidacy rejected
Forex reserve after ACU clearance drops to $29.77b
First batch of 136 stranded out of 682 in Sudan arrives Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha likely to hit BD


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft