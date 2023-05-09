

First batch of 136 stranded out of 682 in Sudan arrives Dhaka



The International Organization for Migration's (IOM) has given their air tickets from its internal emergency assistance funding mechanisms to travel from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Dhaka Bangladesh with the coordinated support from the Biman Bangladesh Airlines.



Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed received the returnees at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport along with the high officials of his Ministry and other authorities under the Ministry.

While exchanging views with the returnee migrants from Sudan, Imran Ahmed assured them to provide all necessary assistance from the government to the returnees to alleviate their troubles.



"The government will provide all possible financial assistance to returnees from Sudan, so that they can survive during this difficult time. Our primary goal is to alleviate any inconvenience you may face during this difficult time," he said.



Upon arrival the returnees were provided with hot meals, refreshments and onward transportation allowance from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board (Tk 3,000) and IOM (Tk 2,000), facilitating their safe return back to their places of origin.



Imran Ahmed said, "Don't worry. You have contributed significantly to our country, but

unfortunately, you've lost everything in Sudan. Now, each of you is returning empty-handed. Rest assured, we are here to help and support you."



The representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed their gratitude to the IOM for its cooperation during this delicate operation and emphasized the government of Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to the safety of its nationals abroad.



The government said they are dedicated to ensuring the well-being of every Bangladeshi, no matter where they are in the world.



While the government of Bangladesh in close coordination with its diplomatic Missions in Sudan and Saudi Arabia made all necessary arrangements to ensure the safe passage of more than 682 vulnerable Bangladeshis.



Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, Officer in Charge, IOM Bangladesh, reiterated the organization's commitment to supporting Bangladesh in this humanitarian effort. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of these vulnerable individuals. We are fully committed to working with the government to ensure a smooth and efficient repatriation process."



As the volatile situation in Sudan continues to escalate, the government of Bangladesh and IOM remain on alert in monitoring events and are prepared to offer further assistance as needed.



The remaining Bangladeshi nationals are expected to return to the country in the coming days.



The ongoing conflict in Sudan has left many Bangladeshi expatriate nationals in a precarious situation. In response to this crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the support of its Missions in Sudan and Jeddah, Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and the IOM have taken the initiative to repatriate affected Bangladeshi nationals.



