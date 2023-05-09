Cyclone Mocha likely to hit BD







The low pressure area is expected to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday evening and then intensify into a cyclonic storm the next day.



The cyclone is likely to move initially north-northwestward till May 11, and gradually change its course and recurve north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts with the land crossing indicated on May 15, the update said.

The met office in its forecast said squally winds over southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea may reach 50-60km per hour with wind gusts reaching up to of 70km per hour. Agency



