Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:55 PM
Load shedding returns to Ctg amid heat wave

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, May 8: Load shedding returned to Chattogram port city amid mild heat wave
"The situation suddenly deteriorated again from Sunday," Power Development Board (PDB) Chief Engineer Rezaul Karim told the Daily Observer on Monday.

"The intensity of load shedding varies from time to time," he said.
PDB sources said that Chattogram was  getting 900 MW to 100 MW of electricity against the demand of 1426 MW.

Bakalia resident Solaiman said that some areas of the city suffered load shedding several times everyday often for more than one hour each time.

Chattogram is facing power supply shortage varying between 400 to 500 MW power daily, said PDB officials against the demand of 1,426 MW.

A total of 16 power plants, in public and private sectors, generate over 1,200 MW which is supplied to the National Grid.

Power generation by five plants in Chattogram remained suspended due to shortage of gas and diesel.

The sufferings of the people in the port city increased due to frequent load shedding amid heat wave.

PDB has six gas-fired units in Chattogram, if all the units are operated, there will be no load shedding in Chattogram, said officials.

Due to decline in supply of natural gas and furnace oil have PDB had to shut down their gas-fired and oil fired units, they added.

Japanese companies  showed interest to run joint ventures with Bangladeshi investors in solar and gas based power plants to generate 1,500MW as well as in gas infrastructure, hospitals and information technology, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan.

Among others, a deal was signed for construction of 700MW combined cycle gas fired power plant at Anwara, Chattogram.


