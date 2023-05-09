

Samaresh Majumdar no more



He passed away in a Kolkata hospital around 5:45pm on Monday, the Anandabazar Patrika reported.



Samaresh was admitted to the private hospital on Apr 25 with a brain haemorrhage, according to the newspaper. He had breathing difficulty that worsened after his hospitalisation.

The writer is renowned for novels -- 'Uttaradhikar', Kaalpurush', 'Kaalbela', 'Satkahan' and 'Garvadharini'.



He was a versatile writer, but many of his novels have a touch of thrill and suspense attached to them. The writer also excelled in different other forms, including short stories, travelogues and children's fiction.



Born in 1942 in Jalpaiguri, Samaresh graduated from Scottish Church College in Kolkata. He did his master's from Kolkata University.

�bdnews24.com



Prolific author Samaresh Majumdar, who spellbound Bengali readers with his novels for decades, has died in hospital care at the age of 81.He passed away in a Kolkata hospital around 5:45pm on Monday, the Anandabazar Patrika reported.Samaresh was admitted to the private hospital on Apr 25 with a brain haemorrhage, according to the newspaper. He had breathing difficulty that worsened after his hospitalisation.The writer is renowned for novels -- 'Uttaradhikar', Kaalpurush', 'Kaalbela', 'Satkahan' and 'Garvadharini'.He was a versatile writer, but many of his novels have a touch of thrill and suspense attached to them. The writer also excelled in different other forms, including short stories, travelogues and children's fiction.Born in 1942 in Jalpaiguri, Samaresh graduated from Scottish Church College in Kolkata. He did his master's from Kolkata University.�bdnews24.com