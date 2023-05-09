Severe heat wave grips 43 dists including Dhaka







The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has given indication of continuing and spreading the heat wave in other districts and increasing the temperature more.



Same time, the Met office in its bulletin said that the low pressure formed over the Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea, is likely to intensify more. The trough of westerly low lies over the West Bengal and adjoining area.

According to Met office forecast, the weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. The temperature of the day and night may rise slightly over the country.



According to Met office statement, country's highest temperature 41C (Degree Celsius) in Chuadanga keeping the district's temperature highest in the country since last three consecutive days.



The rising heat wave has made life unbearable for country's people, especially for daily wage earners, who have to toil hard under the sun for their living. There is no relief at home either. The midday wind is so hot that, inside home, it feels like living inside an oven.



The scorching heat is also disrupting the public life. As the day progresses, movement of people in the city decreases considerably as they try to avoid the blistering heat and stay safe from the heat.



Our Rajshahi correspondent reports that the moderate heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi district is likely to continue and spread.



According to local Met office, Rajshahi recorded 38.4C temperature on Monday, which was 40.3C at 3pm on Sunday.



This summer, highest temperature in Rajshahi went up to 42.6C on April 17. The temperatures stayed around 42 degrees until 35.5mm of rainfall occurred on April 24.



Due to lack of rains, the temperature jumped to 36.7 degree on Saturday and continued rising.



