Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM due in Dhaka today

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

LONDON, May 8: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left for home on Monday after wrapping up her tri-nation tour to Japan, the USA and the UK.

A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from the Heathrow International Airport at around 18:20 (London time).
 
Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem saw the Prime Minister off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 9:30am today (May 9).

Earlier on May 4, the Prime Minister arrived here on the third leg of her three nations visit to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the King and the Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) and the other Commonwealth realms from Washington DC.

During her stay in the UK, Sheikh Hasina attended the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly along with his wife Susannah Sparks also called on her at her place of residence, The Claridge Hotel in London, as the premier attended a dinner in honour of her hosted by Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK at the Foyer Private Dining Room of Claridge Hotel on the same day.

Former Prime Minister of UK Tony Blair and Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland also met the Bangladesh prime minister



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family feud casts shadow over Barishal city polls
Tagore's birth anniversary celebrated
Convoy carrying ASEAN diplomats 'attacked' in Myanmar
8 to run in Gazipur Mayoral polls, one withdraws
Jahangir's plea to revive candidacy rejected
Forex reserve after ACU clearance drops to $29.77b
First batch of 136 stranded out of 682 in Sudan arrives Dhaka
Cyclone Mocha likely to hit BD


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft