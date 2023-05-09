PM due in Dhaka today







A special VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members departed from the Heathrow International Airport at around 18:20 (London time).



Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem saw the Prime Minister off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at about 9:30am today (May 9).



Earlier on May 4, the Prime Minister arrived here on the third leg of her three nations visit to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the King and the Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) and the other Commonwealth realms from Washington DC.



During her stay in the UK, Sheikh Hasina attended the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen at Westminster Abbey on May 6.



British Foreign Minister James Cleverly along with his wife Susannah Sparks also called on her at her place of residence, The Claridge Hotel in London, as the premier attended a dinner in honour of her hosted by Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK at the Foyer Private Dining Room of Claridge Hotel on the same day.



Former Prime Minister of UK Tony Blair and Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland also met the Bangladesh prime minister



