Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed until July 10







An Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday, according to Qamrul Islam, the lawyer for the accused.



After the High Court granted Sohel Rana bail on Apr 6 in a case over the deaths of more than 1,135 people that shook the world, Qamrul said there was no bar on his release.

On Apr 9, the chamber judge suspended Sohel's bail and referred the case filed in connection with the Rana Plaza collapse and casualties to the Appellate Division.



Rana was arrested five days after the disaster in 2013 and sued in several other cases over charges related to irregularities in construction and corruption.



In the case over the deaths filed by Sub-Insector Wali Ashraf at Savar Police Station, the accused include Rana's father, Abdul Khaleque, mother, Marzina Begum and the then mayor of Savar Municipality, Md Refatullah.



The trial started in July 2018 after police named 41 people in the charge sheet.



Rana was sentenced to three years in jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. bdnews24.com The Supreme Court has stayed until July 10 the bail granted by the High Court to Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza that collapsed in 2013 in one of the worst industrial disasters in Bangladesh.An Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday, according to Qamrul Islam, the lawyer for the accused.After the High Court granted Sohel Rana bail on Apr 6 in a case over the deaths of more than 1,135 people that shook the world, Qamrul said there was no bar on his release.On Apr 9, the chamber judge suspended Sohel's bail and referred the case filed in connection with the Rana Plaza collapse and casualties to the Appellate Division.Rana was arrested five days after the disaster in 2013 and sued in several other cases over charges related to irregularities in construction and corruption.In the case over the deaths filed by Sub-Insector Wali Ashraf at Savar Police Station, the accused include Rana's father, Abdul Khaleque, mother, Marzina Begum and the then mayor of Savar Municipality, Md Refatullah.The trial started in July 2018 after police named 41 people in the charge sheet.Rana was sentenced to three years in jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. bdnews24.com