Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed until July 10

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

The Supreme Court has stayed until July 10 the bail granted by the High Court to Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza that collapsed in 2013 in one of the worst industrial disasters in Bangladesh.

An Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday, according to Qamrul Islam, the lawyer for the accused.

After the High Court granted Sohel Rana bail on Apr 6 in a case over the deaths of more than 1,135 people that shook the world, Qamrul said there was no bar on his release.

On Apr 9, the chamber judge suspended Sohel's bail and referred the case filed in connection with the Rana Plaza collapse and casualties to the Appellate Division.

Rana was arrested five days after the disaster in 2013 and sued in several other cases over charges related to irregularities in construction and corruption.

In the case over the deaths filed by Sub-Insector Wali Ashraf at Savar Police Station, the accused include Rana's father, Abdul Khaleque, mother, Marzina Begum and the then mayor of Savar Municipality, Md Refatullah.

The trial started in July 2018 after police named 41 people in the charge sheet.

Rana was sentenced to three years in jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.     bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rana Plaza owner's bail stayed until July 10
BD number one place to engage 3 big powers and play a bridging role: Prof Kanti Bajpai
135 stranded in Sudan due in Dhaka today
Law enforcers working to ensure peacefulcelebration of all religious festivals : IGP
Indian police hand over Monir’s body to Sherpur police
Japan PM heads to Seoul as ties warm over North Korea threat
DSA would be amended, not repealed: Law Minister
Maritime coop in Indian Ocean seen increasingly important


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft