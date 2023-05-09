Govt’s judicial involvement behind bail denial of BNP activists: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Fakrhul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is canceling the bail of BNP leaders and activists by interfering the judicial system of the country."



In a press release on Monday he said, "The government has become reckless to cling to power by sending oppositions to jail forcefully."





He said, "Protest against the government cannot be suppressed by arresting and torturing BNP leaders and activists by filing false cases. Instead, this will motivate BNP leaders and activists to participate more actively in bring back democracy programmes."



Fakhrul said, "There is no rule of law in the country, there is no minimum security for anyone's life.



At present innocent people are being made criminals without being involved in any crime and are subjected to inhumane torture and harassment through arrests, imprisonments and remands."



In the statement, Fakhrul call for unconditional release of the 10 leaders of Narayanganj along with co-international affairs secretary of BNP National Executive Committee Nazrul Islam Azad.



BNP Secretary General Fakrhul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is canceling the bail of BNP leaders and activists by interfering the judicial system of the country."In a press release on Monday he said, "The government has become reckless to cling to power by sending oppositions to jail forcefully."Expressed deep concern over the denial of bail of Nazrul Islam Azad, Co-International Affairs Secretary of BNP National Executive Committee and other 10 leaders of Araihajar Upazila of Narayanganj District and various unions Fakhrul said, "Because of government's interference in law department court sent them to jail in a false and politically motivated disappearance cases."He said, "Protest against the government cannot be suppressed by arresting and torturing BNP leaders and activists by filing false cases. Instead, this will motivate BNP leaders and activists to participate more actively in bring back democracy programmes."Fakhrul said, "There is no rule of law in the country, there is no minimum security for anyone's life.At present innocent people are being made criminals without being involved in any crime and are subjected to inhumane torture and harassment through arrests, imprisonments and remands."In the statement, Fakhrul call for unconditional release of the 10 leaders of Narayanganj along with co-international affairs secretary of BNP National Executive Committee Nazrul Islam Azad.