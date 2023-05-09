Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Govt’s judicial involvement behind bail denial of BNP activists: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakrhul Islam Alamgir said, "Awami League government is canceling the bail of BNP leaders and activists by interfering the judicial system of the country."

In a press release on Monday he said, "The government has become reckless to cling to power by sending oppositions to jail forcefully."
Expressed deep concern over the denial of bail of Nazrul Islam Azad, Co-International Affairs Secretary of BNP National Executive Committee and other 10 leaders of Araihajar Upazila of Narayanganj District and various unions Fakhrul said, "Because of government's interference in law department court sent them to jail in a false and politically motivated disappearance cases."   

He said, "Protest against the government cannot be suppressed by arresting and torturing BNP leaders and activists by filing false cases. Instead, this will motivate BNP leaders and activists to participate more actively in bring back democracy programmes."  

Fakhrul said, "There is no rule of law in the country, there is no minimum security for anyone's life.

 At present innocent people are being made criminals without being involved in any crime and are subjected to inhumane torture and harassment through arrests, imprisonments and remands."

In the statement, Fakhrul call for unconditional release of the 10 leaders of Narayanganj along with co-international affairs secretary of BNP National Executive Committee Nazrul Islam Azad.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt’s judicial involvement behind bail denial of BNP activists: Fakhrul
10m BD people thalassemia carriers, experts tell seminar
BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM's global image: Hasan
Ex-VC of KAU Shahedur sent to jail
Beijing impressed by BD's rapid dev under Hasina’s leadership: Ambassador Yao
No breakthrough yet in Saudi-hosted Sudan talks: Saudi diplomat
BNP-Jamaat an alliance of killers, don’t vote for them: PM at London reception
Terrorists, militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Home Boss


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft