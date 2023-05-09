10m BD people thalassemia carriers, experts tell seminar







A carrier of thalassaemia is someone who carries at least one of the faulty genes that causes thalassaemia, but does not have thalassaemia themselves. It's also known as having the thalassaemia trait. If one is a thalassaemia carrier, one will not develop thalassaemia.



Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder caused when the body doesn't make enough of a protein called hemoglobin, an important part of red blood cells.

Thalassemia is a treatable disorder that can be well-managed with blood transfusions and chelation therapy.



Chelation therapy involves weekly IV treatments of ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA). Each treatment lasts about 30 minutes. In general, the medication seeks out and sticks to metals and minerals in the bloodstream, creating a compound that the body removes when urinating.



In Bangladesh, 7,000 thalassemia affected children are born every year.



Experts advised to take this information of the World Health Organisation seriously.



They said Bangladesh should encourage blood tests before marriage to get rid of thalassemia.

One carrier cannot marry another carrier.



They advised the government to play a strong role to free the country from thalassemia.



The private sector should come forward, speakers said at a seminar hosted by the Department of Haematology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to mark 'World Thalassemia Day' at a city hotel.



Chaired by BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed Chaired, Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of Opposition in parliament GM Quader was the chief guest, Professor Salauddin Shah, Chairman of Haematology Department, presented the scientific paper in the seminar.



Engineer MA Wahab, Governor of Rotary District 3281, Prof ABM Yunus of Haematology Department, Professor MA Aziz, Chairman of Haematology Department of Dhaka Medical College Akhil Ranjan Biswas, Associate Professor of Haematology Department of BSMMU Shahzada Salim also spoke.



The scientific partner for the event was NOVARTIS (Bangladesh) Limited and the media partner was Ekattor.tv.



GM Quader said, thalassemia, a global public health problem, became a big problem in our country and that thalassemia recently became widespread in Bangladesh.



He said the government has to solve the real problem related to thalassemia. Even if private initiatives are taken, it will not be solved. At present, there is no government initiative to prevent thalassemia.



He said, there is no accountability in the country.



He said, "thalassemia patients should be supported by the government. Thalassemia carrier or not should be identified in national identity card. For this, awareness should be created among people. It cannot be done by law alone."



Vice Chancellor Sharfuddin said, if both spouses are carriers of thalassemia, then the child will also be affected by thalassemia. Therefore, necessary tests and university research programs should be increased to detect the presence of thalassemia before marriage.



He emphasised on screening to diagnose thalassemia and to ensure latest medical services, gene therapy and stem cell therapy. He said that care should be taken so that patients do not have to go outside the country to get medical service.



He called for increasing public awareness to prevent thalassemia.



Prof Salahuddin Shah said, quoting the World Health Organization that over 10 per cent of people in Bangladesh were carriers of thalassemia and that about 9,000 children are born with thalassemia every year in Bangladesh and 60,000 to 70,000 patients are living with beta thalassemia or hemoglobin E disease in the country.



He said that thalassemia disease is caused by genetic defects in the globin gene of blood hemoglobin.



As a result, the hemoglobin level in the blood of thalassemia patients is much lower than normal and the transport of oxygen and nutrients through the blood to the brain is disrupted. As a result body growth is reduced and deformities in various bone structures may occur. This problem has to be controlled by taking blood repeatedly. In this case, excess iron accumulates in the body and the performance of various organs including the liver and heart may decrease. Children are usually affected by thalassemia if both parents are carriers. If it is possible to avoid intermarriage of thalassemia carriers, it may be possible to reduce the number of thalassemia patients.



