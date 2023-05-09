BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM's global image: Hasan







"BNP surly could realize where is the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and their support to her government. If BNP fails to understand that, then they would make mistake," he said, adding the Premier's tri-nation visit was very successful.



The minister said these while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.

Hasan said the Prime Minister went Japan on a state visit and agreements of 30 billions of Yen were signed for different projects. The World Bank (WB) invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the global bank wants to extend its assistance realizing its mistake of withdrawing financing from the Padma Bridge Project, he added.



Pointing out the PM's joining to coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom and her meeting with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Hasan said the British PM praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina terming her as a 'successful economic leader' and inspiration to him (Sunak). BSS

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP would make mistake if they fail to realise the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and its huge support to her government."BNP surly could realize where is the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and their support to her government. If BNP fails to understand that, then they would make mistake," he said, adding the Premier's tri-nation visit was very successful.The minister said these while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.Hasan said the Prime Minister went Japan on a state visit and agreements of 30 billions of Yen were signed for different projects. The World Bank (WB) invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the global bank wants to extend its assistance realizing its mistake of withdrawing financing from the Padma Bridge Project, he added.Pointing out the PM's joining to coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom and her meeting with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Hasan said the British PM praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina terming her as a 'successful economic leader' and inspiration to him (Sunak). BSS