Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM's global image: Hasan

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said BNP would make mistake if they fail to realise the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and its huge support to her government.

"BNP surly could realize where is the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the global arena and their support to her government. If BNP fails to understand that, then they would make mistake," he said, adding the Premier's tri-nation visit was very successful.

 The minister said these while exchanging views with journalists on contemporary issues at the conference room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.

Hasan said the Prime Minister went Japan on a state visit and agreements of 30 billions of Yen were signed for different projects. The World Bank (WB) invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the global bank wants to extend its assistance realizing its mistake of withdrawing financing from the Padma Bridge Project, he added.

Pointing out the PM's joining to coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom and her meeting with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Hasan said the British PM praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina terming her as a 'successful economic leader' and inspiration to him (Sunak).    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt’s judicial involvement behind bail denial of BNP activists: Fakhrul
10m BD people thalassemia carriers, experts tell seminar
BNP to make mistake if fails to realise PM's global image: Hasan
Ex-VC of KAU Shahedur sent to jail
Beijing impressed by BD's rapid dev under Hasina’s leadership: Ambassador Yao
No breakthrough yet in Saudi-hosted Sudan talks: Saudi diplomat
BNP-Jamaat an alliance of killers, don’t vote for them: PM at London reception
Terrorists, militant groups in CHT won’t be spared: Home Boss


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft