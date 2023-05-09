Video
Home Back Page

Rape Case

Ex-VC of KAU Shahedur sent to jail

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 8: A Khulna court on Monday sent former Vice Chancellor of Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) Prof Dr Shahedur Rahman Khan to jail in a rape case filed by his ex-personal woman assistant.

Judge of Women and Children Oppression Control Tribunal Abdus Salam passed the order of sending him jail after cancelling his bail prayer before the court, Md Rubel Khan, assistant of bench of the court, confirm the matter to the Daily Observer.

On March 13 in 2023, the then personal woman assistant of the KAU VC filed a rape case against Prof Dr Shahedur Rahman and present registrar Khondokar Mazharul Anwar at Sonadanga Police station.

In the allegation, the woman complainant narrated that the then VC Shahedur Rahman raped her several times alluring her to marry and to confirm her job as permanent from master role. Registrar Mazharul Anwar assisted the VC to rape her.

The complainant also described in the FIR that she joined the KAU as a store keeper in 2021.

Later, she agreed to serve cooked food to the VC following the request of the registrar. She served two main meals to the VC at the fifth floor of the KAU administrative building where he lived alone.

On December 16 in 2021, Dr Shaheed raped her in cooperation with the registrar, saying that the VC will marry her and confirm her job as permanent.


