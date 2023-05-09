Video
Beijing impressed by BD's rapid dev under Hasina’s leadership: Ambassador Yao

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said his country is encouraged to see Bangladesh's rapid development, noting that the South Asian country will see further progress as it has a "strong leader" like Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Our final objective is common development," he said, adding that Bangladesh is already a model for many countries in the world in terms of development.

Ambassador Yao was speaking at the pre-departure reception on Sunday evening in honour of the Bangladeshi participants attending 2023 Chinese government training programmes. He said the participants of the first batch of the training are very lucky as such visits have resumed after three years of Covid-19 related restrictions.    Yao said this programme will help the participants study China in a better way as the two countries eye strengthening bilateral relations on all aspects.

Economic and Commercial Counsellor at the Embassy Song Yang, Senior Fellow and Secretary General of China and South Asia, Center Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS), China Liu Zongyi, Professor, Institute of International Studies, Fudan University, China Lin Minwang and Assistant Research Fellow, Institute for International Strategic and Security Studies, SIIS, China LI Hongmei, among others, were present.    UNB


