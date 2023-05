Banker Ahsan Habib Moni, third son of Late Pir of Kharhki Sharif, Jashor town, Shah Abdul Matin (Rh), and former Vice President of Prime Bank Limited, died on Monday at Forties Hospital in Delhi. He was 63.



He left behind two daughters, two brothers, a sister and a lot of well-wishers.



His body will arrive in Dhaka today afternoon by Bangladesh Biman. He will be burried at Kharki Sharif Graveyard on Wednesday after his Namaj-e-Zanaja.