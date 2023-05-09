Video
BD logs 24 more Covid-19 cases

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported 24 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,038,362 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,446 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity increased to 2.16 per cent from Sunday's 2.07 per cent as 1106 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     UNB


