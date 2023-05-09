DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city







The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 39 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of May 7 to 6:00am on Monday, according to a DMP release.During the anti-drug raids, police also seized 6,031 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 40 grams and 56 puria (small packet) of heroin, 33.695 kilogram of cannabis (ganja), 50 bottles of locally made liquor and 1500 pentadol tablets from their possessions, the release added. BSS