4 month-long teachers’ training begins at BOU







BOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Humayun Akhter on Monday inaugurated the pedagogy based training at Lecture Gallery of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Conference and Training Centre on the university campus, said a press release here.



A total of 120 college teachers will participate in the training in three phases- 40 in each phase- under the College Education Development Project (CEDP) undertaken by the National University (NU).

NU Pro Vice-Chancellor Architect Professor Dr Nizamuddin Ahmed joined the inaugural function as the special guest with CEDP Deputy Director Abdur Rahman in the chair. BSS



