US Embassy invites applications from BD professionals

The US Embassy?has announced the annual call for applications for the Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship programme for the 2024-2025 academic year.This unique, one-year?programme is open to Bangladeshi professionals (application deadline: July 1, 2023) currently working in the public and private sectors, including local and international non-governmental organizations, said the Embassy on Monday.The Hubert H Humphrey Fellowship Programme is one of the US government's prestigious Fulbright programmes that brings accomplished mid-career professionals to the United States for a year of non-degree, graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive professional collaboration with U S counterparts.By providing future leaders and policy makers with exposure to U S society, culture, and professional fields, the programme seeks to develop lasting, productive ties between programme participants and their Americans counterparts.Fellowships are offered in the areas such as Human and Institutional Capacity, Rights and Freedoms, Sustainable Lands, and Thriving Communities, including Public Health, Education Management, Communication and Journalism, Law and Human Rights, Natural Resources, Environment Policy, and Climate Change.Over the past few decades, nearly 100 Bangladeshi professionals have participated in this prestigious exchange programme.