Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Prez for univ curriculum keeping pace with changing world

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday asked the university authorities to formulate academic curriculum keeping pace with the changing world.

"Promote job-oriented education in the educational institutions . . . so that the students can get employment opportunities immediately after attaining their degrees," the President told the academics who met him at two subsequent ceremonies at Bangabhaban here this noon.

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Soumitra Shekhar Dey and BRAC University (BracU) Acting VC Prof Dr Syed Mahfuzul Aziz separately paid courtesy call on the President.

"During the meetings, the VCs apprised the President of the overall academic and development activities of their respective universities," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meetings.

The President, also the Chancellor of the universities, during a meeting with the JKKNIU VC directed the authorities concerned to formulate academic curriculum in the educational institutions coping with the changing modern world.

The Head of State put emphasis on increasing research activities in the universities to ensure quality higher education.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
BD logs 24 more Covid-19 cases
DMP arrests 39 for selling, consuming drugs in city
4 month-long teachers’ training begins at BOU
US Embassy invites applications from BD professionals
34 new dengue cases reported
Prez for univ curriculum keeping pace with changing world
Dr Wazed’s 14th death anniv today


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft