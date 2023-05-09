Video
Dr Wazed’s 14th death anniv today

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, May 8: The fourteenth death anniversary of eminent nuclear scientist with international repute and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah (Sudha Miah) today (Tuesday).

The Pirganj upazila administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangsad (DWSS), Dr Wazed Foundation, Begum Rokeya University, family of Dr Wazed and other organizations will observe the death anniversary.

The observance will begin with placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur in the morning followed by offering Fateha, Milad mehfils and distribution of foods to the poor.

Dr Wazed Foundation and family members of Dr Wazed will organize a memorial discussion at 'Joy Sadan' premises in village Laldighee Fatehpur.


