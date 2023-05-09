Ensure women’s empowerment for a better society







Once, our society expected women to be responsible for child-rearing and household chores only. Today, things have changed and women are not only contributing to the workforce but also participating in politics, business, sports and other fields.



This is a reflection of the gender equality that is needed for the progress of society. Additionally, women's increasing participation in local administration as like district commissioners, secretaries, bankers, teachers, policemen etc prove that they can compete with their male peers and play a significant role in every sector successfully.

An educated woman contributes to society in various ways. The provision for scholarships in schools and college is a good place to start, to pave the way for women empowerment.



The government should help equip women with these rights, as they lead to economic growth, progress and sustainable development.



Zannatul Mawa

