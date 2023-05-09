Country lags behind in global market competition







It said Bangladesh is failing to add much value to the world economy. Some of the reasons are - falling short in international integrated production management and its export basket is not diversified enough. Moreover, the country's import sector often struggles due to high tariff rate.



However, we do not consider ADB revelations to be eye-opener in nature, and often penned a number of editorials on some of the findings identified.

The country is still heavily dependent on the export oriented RMG sector. Both public and private sectors have markedly failed in developing other promising and potential sectors, such as leather and tannery products, pharmaceuticals and footwear industries. The ICT sector though is doing better but should have been explored and expanded. It ranked 147 out of 176 countries.



The point, however, one of the main reasons for lagging behind in international market competition is surely our collective inability to use the digital technology. We have been reported to be far behind India and Vietnam, in terms of applying digital technology in this regard. And it is no short of making a mockery of the Digital Bangladesh concept.



What is even more disturbing is that according to the World Bank Index Data 2018, Bangladesh ranks 100th out of 150 economic infrastructure dimensions in the overall logistics performance index. This poor ranking is enough to comprehend that despite the government's widespread propaganda by capitalizing on numerous development projects, we have a long way to go by establishing more infrastructure projects in order to facilitate international trade.



We believe enough national and international research reports, public and private studies have been published and conducted so far, on the topic of why Bangladesh is lagging behind in international market competition.



Time and reality now demands for all stakeholders concern to collectively address the clearly identified predicaments and shortfalls, other than just hold seminars, symposiums and discussion sessions. Set of recommendations are often ignored and not addressed.



In today's Bangladesh, it has turned into a common phenomenon for research studies and index data lists gathering dust in shelves and drawers. A lot of hype is generated when they are published and their importance is fast fizzled out.



We expect the government to promptly take stock of the reality portrayed in the latest ADB report and do the needful, so to place Bangladesh in a respectable ranking in international market competition.



It is not an impossible task, but the much needed shared commitment is missing.



