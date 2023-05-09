

Is repatriation a best option for Rohingyas now?



The Bangladesh government is continuing discussions with all possible people with the aim of speedy repatriation of Rohingyas. As part of this, a Rohingya delegation came to see the situation in Rakhine State under the 'Go and See' initiative of tripartite talks mediated by China. Earlier, a Myanmar delegation visited Teknaf last March. Then in April, Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Masoud bin Momen attended the tripartite meeting in Kunming, China.



Meanwhile, Yao Wen, the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, said in response to questions from reporters at a seminar titled 'Bangladesh-China Relations: Future Forecast' held in the capital on Saturday, China is steadily mediating between Bangladesh and Myanmar to speed up the repatriation of Rohingyas with responsibility.

Commenting that Rohingya is not a bilateral issue between China and Bangladesh, he added that as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, China is working hard to play the role of mediator and facilitator. Hopefully, Bangladesh and Myanmar will repatriate them with the support of the international community.



We are aware that a number of NGOs are operating there under various guises and philosophies with the same goal of aiding the Rohingyas. Helping them is quite OK; they are free to do so. However, it is believed that all administration and management should be done in a coordinated manner under the control of the Bangladesh government in conjunction with the relevant UN organizations. To ensure the efficient operation of all matters, including our internal security, there must be some disciplines.



Additionally, Rohingyas have been observed participating in anti-social and criminal activities such as prostitution, drug trafficking, extortion, and murder. Locals feel unsafe since they are becoming more violent and uncontrollable day by day. If the Rohingyas remain there for a longer period of time, it is possible that the local population will one day become refugees in their own country.



The issues of ecological or environmental harm that has already been done in that area are not ones we wish to bring up here. The total situation needs to be thoroughly examined in order to determine the best course of action, which may include moving to a safer region away from the community.



Finally, we'd like to mention a few things that the situation in the Rohingya camps is complex and multi-faceted, with various factors contributing to the potential threat that Rohingyas may pose to the peace and security of Bangladesh and South Asia. The foreign aid is declining. The focus shifting of the global attention is also a point, (Afghanistan and Ukraine issues). The program might be considered as the beginning of the long-overdue repatriation, which might inspire more people to return home in the future. But we must remember that this is just the beginning. More people will follow and go back to their ancestral homes if the plan succeeds.The presence of militant organizations, the involvement of extremist groups, the vulnerability to criminal exploitation, the small-arms trade, and the geopolitical tensions in the region are all factors that need to be addressed comprehensively to mitigate the potential security risks associated with the Rohingya crisis. It is essential for all stakeholders to work towards finding sustainable solutions that address the grievances of Rohingyas and ensure their safety, security, and well-being, while also addressing the security concerns and challenges posed by the situation in the camps.



Following the coup in 2021 and the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Myanmar military is under intense international pressure to support democratic movements. The Myanmar military may profit in the long run if it takes the initiative to return Rohingyas to Myanmar. Myanmar should end its conflict with Bangladesh as soon as feasible in order to maintain regional stability. Otherwise, the Myanmar military could face calamity. Myanmar will not be able to withstand international pressure. Myanmar could profit from bilaterally settling the conflict with Bangladesh by reinforcing trade relations if the crisis is resolved. As a result, it is in Myanmar's military's best interests to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. The message is clear: Rohingya refugees do not want to remain in Bangladesh as refugees and do not tolerate Myanmar military injustice.



It is high time that the global community stops shirking responsibility, and that collective efforts with China must be applied on Myanmar to start the repatriation process so that the Rohingyas can safely go back home. While this indicates that efforts from the international community have been effective to some extent, it is essential that the community does not take its foot off the pedal until Myanmar authorities live up to their responsibility of creating a safe environment for the return of the refugees, and completely end the persecution against the Rohingyas. It is also important to remember that Myanmar has backtracked on most of its previous commitments. Therefore, there is no reason to take its words at face value unless there are substantial actions taken to back them.



The writer is a columnist and researcher

