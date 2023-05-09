Potentials  of PPP schemes for ‘Smart Bangladesh’







PPPs have emerged as a key tool in driving development initiatives around the world. In Bangladesh, PPPs have become increasingly important in the country's efforts to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a developed nation by 2041, with a vision of a Smart Bangladesh.



In recent years, the government of Bangladesh has made significant strides in promoting PPPs as a means of harnessing private sector resources and expertise to meet the growing demand for infrastructure and public services. To promote PPPs, the government has established a dedicated PPP authority, the PPP Office, to facilitate the development of PPP projects. The office provides technical assistance, project preparation, and transaction advisory services to public agencies and private investors. It also oversees the implementation and monitoring of PPP projects to ensure compliance with contractual obligations and performance standards.

PPP has several advantages over traditional procurement methods. Firstly, it allows the government to tap into private sector resources and capabilities that may not be available in the public sector. This leads to better quality, efficiency, and innovation in service delivery. Secondly, PPP encourages private sector investment, which can relieve the burden on the government's limited resources. Thirdly, PPP can be structured to transfer risks to the private sector, which can mitigate the government's exposure to financial, technical, and operational risks.



The potentials of PPPs in building a Smart Bangladesh by 2041 are numerous. Firstly, PPPs are necessary in promoting infrastructure development, which is a key component of building a Smart Bangladesh. The government has set an ambitious target of becoming a middle-income country by 2025 and a developed country by 2041. To achieve this goal, the country requires significant investment in infrastructure, including transportation, energy, and telecommunications. PPPs can mobilize private sector investment, expertise, and technology to finance, design, and implement large-scale infrastructure projects.



Secondly, PPPs can enhance the delivery of social services, such as healthcare and education, which are critical components of building a Smart Bangladesh. The government has made significant progress in expanding access to basic healthcare and education, but there are still significant gaps in coverage and quality. PPPs can bring in private sector expertise and innovation to improve the quality of services and expand access to underserved populations.



Thirdly, PPPs can play a crucial role in economic development, particularly in promoting private sector growth. Bangladesh has made significant progress in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in recent years, but there is still a significant need for domestic investment to drive economic growth. PPPs can help create an enabling environment for private sector investment by providing the necessary infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and incentives.



Fourthly, PPPs can bring innovative ideas and management techniques that the government may not have, thereby facilitating improved service delivery and greater operational efficiency. In the context of Smart Bangladesh, this can transform into smarter urban infrastructure, better transport and logistics, and greater use of digital technologies, among other advancements.



Fifthly, PPPs can create job opportunities, directly and indirectly, thereby promoting economic growth and development. By driving investment and providing employment opportunities, PPPs can stimulate economic activity and encourage the growth of local businesses.



Despite the significant benefits of PPPs, several challenges hinder their implementation in Bangladesh. One of the main challenges is the lack of capacity in the public sector to design, implement, and manage PPP projects. The government needs to develop the necessary skills and expertise to engage with the private sector effectively and negotiate fair and balanced PPP contracts.



There is also a need to address the perception of risk associated with PPPs. Private Sector investors may be hesitant to invest in PPPs due to concerns about political stability, regulatory uncertainty, and currency risks. The government needs to provide the necessary assurances and incentives to attract private sector investment and mitigate these risks.



There is a need to ensure that PPP projects are designed with the needs of all stakeholders in mind. This includes the communities that will be impacted by the projects and the environment, where possible, while ensuring that the projects' financial viability remains intact.



To overcome these challenges, the government can take several steps. Firstly, it can strengthen the legal and regulatory framework for PPPs by providing clear guidelines and standards for PPP transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in procurement processes, and establishing effective dispute resolution mechanisms. Secondly, the government can build the necessary capacity in the public sector to design, implement, and manage PPP projects through training and technical assistance programs. Thirdly, it can provide incentives to attract private sector investment, such as tax breaks, guarantees, and risk-sharing mechanisms.



Furthermore, it is essential to emphasize the need for transparency, accountability, and good governance in the implementation of PPPs. PPPs often involve significant public resources, and there is a need to ensure that these resources are utilized effectively and efficiently. The government needs to establish mechanisms for monitoring and evaluating PPP projects to ensure that they are delivering the intended outcomes and benefits.



Additionally, there is a need to prioritize the involvement of local communities and stakeholders in the design and implementation of PPP projects. This involvement can enhance the ownership and sustainability of projects and ensure that they are aligned with the needs and aspirations of local communities.



Overall, PPPs have significant potential in building a Smart Bangladesh. They can provide access to innovative technology and expertise, financing for infrastructure development, enhance service delivery, and create employment opportunities. The government of Bangladesh must continue to promote and develop the PPP framework to harness the private sector's resources and expertise to build a successful and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.



Md Ashikur Rahman and Anupom Sarker, postgraduate student, Department of Public Administration and Governance Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University



