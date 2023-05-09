Woman crushed under train in Narsingdi







Assistant Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Station Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident. NARSINGDI, May 8: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Mamtaz Begum, 55, a resident of Dakshin Baduarchar area under Narsingdi Municipality.According to police and locals, the Chattogram-bound Sonar Bangla Express train ran over the woman while she was walking along the rail line in Baduarchar area in the morning, which left her critically injured.Locals rescued the woman and took her to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Assistant Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Station Rakibul Islam confirmed the incident.