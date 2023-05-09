New DC bans pond digging in Natore





NATORE, May 8: Pond digging is banned in the district. If anybody dugs it, the district administration will take legal action against the involved.



This was told by newly joined Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Naser Bhuiyan. He came up with the remark while addressing a view-exchange meeting held in the auditorium of Baraigram Upazila with distinguished persons recently.





Besides, he also discussed various issues at the meeting.



Upazila Nirbahi Officer Marium Khatun presided over the meeting.



Among others, Dr Siddiqur Rahaman Patwary, upazila chairman, K.M. Zakir Hossain, mayor of Bonpara Municipality, Majedul Bari Nayon, mayor of Baraigram Municipality, Borhan Uddin Mithu, assistant commissioner (land), and Abu Siddique, officer-in-charge of Baraigram PS, and Omar-D-Kosta, president Boraigram Central Press Club, were present.



