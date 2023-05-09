Mango export from Rajshahi begins







Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan confirmed this information.



The export shipment has been made through Adab International of Dhaka.

Shafiqul Islam Chana, owner of Sadia Enterprises, a mango producing company in Pakuria Village in the upazila, said, this is the first time that Guti species of mangoes are going to Hong Kong and Italy.



It is an early variety mango and very tasty, he added. It has also high demand to locals.



The exported mangoes included 300 kg to Italy and 70 kg to Hong Kong. Besides, mangoes were also sent to Dhaka's Super Unismart Market.



The upazila agriculture officer said, "We can export more in the future. This year the target of mango production has been set at 13.20 metric tons (mt) per hectare (ha)."



Deputy Commissioner Shamim Ahmed said, at a meeting organized by mango traders, Courier Service representatives, fruit research representatives and agriculture department officials on May 3.



Meanwhile, the harvesting of other variety mangoes will begin on May 4, Gopalbhog on May 15, Laxmanbhog, Lakhna, Rani Chash on May 20, Himsagar i.e. Khirsapat on May 25, Langra on June 6, Arrupali and Fazli on June 15, Arshina and Bari-4 on July 10. , Gaurmati on July 15, and Ilamati on August 20; Kathimon and Bari-11 can be collected throughout the year.



