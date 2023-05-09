Video
Home Countryside

Information centre opened at Karamjal to ensure safe tourism

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, May 8: An interpretation and information centre has been opened in Karamjal area of the Sundarban in the district for tourists.

The centre was inaugurated by Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar on Saturday at 12:10pm. It belongs to the Department of Forest (DoF).

The deputy minister also opened a sagging bridge over Nalbunia Canal at Karamjal.

Later on, he released six adult crocodiles including two females in the Karamjol breeding pan, an artificial pond for crocodile breeding.

Among others, DoF Conservator Mihir Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer of the East Sundarban Md Belayet Hossain, Assistant Conservator-Chandpai Range Rana Dev and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karamjal Forest Station Md Azad Kabir were present at the opening function.

OC Md Azad Kabir said, the government has built the Interpretation and Information Centre to ensure safe tourism for home and abroad tourists. It has been built under the Expansion of Echo Tourism and Development Project at a cost of about Taka one crore in 2021-22 fiscal year.

"Tourists will get all information about Sundarban and biodiversity," he added.
 
The centre has preserved skeletons of tiger, crocodile, dolphin, wild cat, wild cock, octopus, bird and other biodiversity of the Sundarban. Each tourist will have to pay Tk 23 to the DoF authorities to visit the centre.


