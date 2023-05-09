Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World Red Cross Day observed

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, May 8: World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day-2023 was observed in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe on Monday with the theme "Everything We Do Comes from the heart"
Marking the Day, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), district unit,  organized different programmes that included hoisting of national and organizational flags, bringing out rally, art competition,  award distribution  to the ex-youth chiefs and prize distribution.

Apart from it, a discussion meeting was also held on the importance of the day at the auditorium of Public Library and Club of the town here in the morning around 11 am with Chairman of BDRCS, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique  in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Hossain was present as the special guest while Secretary of BDRCS, district unit, Mridul Mostafi Jhantu moderated the function.

The speakers said World Red Cross and Red Crescent Society is providing relief to the human beings in distress and desolation due to war, food shortage, epidemic diseases or natural calamities.

DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said the World Red Cross Day is observed every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was born in Geneva of Switzerland in 1828.

He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which was formed in 1863, and since then, the ICRC had been working globally following seven fundamental principles- humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality, the DC  also said.
 
The DC also lauded the overall activities of BDRCS for standing beside the distressed and the affected people in disaster-prone areas of the district with relief materials and other welfare works.
 
At the function, special thanks were also given to Rakibul Hasan, unit level officer, for arranging the progrmmes successfully.

Afsana Mimi, existing youth chief of the unit, also received the thank for playing vital role in celebrating the day in a befitting manner here.

Members of the executive committee of the unit, ex-members of the unit, officials and staff of the Swiss Red Cross, volunteers of seven upazilas, NGO activists, social workers, students and journalists  took part in the programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman crushed under train in Narsingdi
New DC bans pond digging in Natore
Mango export from Rajshahi begins
Information centre opened at Karamjal to ensure safe tourism
World Red Cross Day observed
Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank
Seven people found dead in five dists
Two killed in wild elephant attack in Bandarban, Moulvibazar


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft