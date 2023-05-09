World Red Cross Day observed





GAIBANDHA, May 8: World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day-2023 was observed in the district as elsewhere in the country and the globe on Monday with the theme "Everything We Do Comes from the heart"

Marking the Day, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), district unit, organized different programmes that included hoisting of national and organizational flags, bringing out rally, art competition, award distribution to the ex-youth chiefs and prize distribution.



Apart from it, a discussion meeting was also held on the importance of the day at the auditorium of Public Library and Club of the town here in the morning around 11 am with Chairman of BDRCS, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique in the chair.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Oliur Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamal Hossain was present as the special guest while Secretary of BDRCS, district unit, Mridul Mostafi Jhantu moderated the function.



The speakers said World Red Cross and Red Crescent Society is providing relief to the human beings in distress and desolation due to war, food shortage, epidemic diseases or natural calamities.



DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said the World Red Cross Day is observed every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, who was born in Geneva of Switzerland in 1828.



He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) which was formed in 1863, and since then, the ICRC had been working globally following seven fundamental principles- humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity and universality, the DC also said.



The DC also lauded the overall activities of BDRCS for standing beside the distressed and the affected people in disaster-prone areas of the district with relief materials and other welfare works.



At the function, special thanks were also given to Rakibul Hasan, unit level officer, for arranging the progrmmes successfully.



Afsana Mimi, existing youth chief of the unit, also received the thank for playing vital role in celebrating the day in a befitting manner here.



Members of the executive committee of the unit, ex-members of the unit, officials and staff of the Swiss Red Cross, volunteers of seven upazilas, NGO activists, social workers, students and journalists took part in the programmes.

