Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank

KHULNA, May 8: Two workers have died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank in Khalispur area of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in front of Lal Hospital in the area at around 3 pm.

The deceased were identified as Najir and Saddam.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Khalispur Police Station Masud Rana said Najir and Saddam along with another worker went to work at one Taijul Islam's under construction house on Road No. 19 in the area. They went down to the septic tank at around 2 pm and after some time they became consciousness after inhaling toxic gas inside the tank. Sensing the matter, locals informed Fire Service and Civil Defence.