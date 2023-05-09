Seven people found dead in five dists







GAZIPUR: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from a locked house in Bagher Bazar area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam, 30, son of Umar Faruque, hailed from Kanuhari Village under Mohanganj Upazila of Netrakona District. He was a security guard of Pantex Dress Ltd and lived in a rented house along with his wife in Tongi.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joydebpur Police Station (PS) Mahatab Uddin said Ashraful was a drug addict. He used to come to Bagher Bazar and ask for money from his parents and beat his mother often if she did not pay. On Friday evening, Ashraful went to his parent's rented house and started beating his mother.



Later on, realising some suspicious activities locals informed police in the night as they found the house was locked from Saturday morning till night and there were no movement of the parents for the whole day.



Being informed, police break into the house and found the throat-slit body and seized a sharp weapon.

Legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



TANGAIL: A woman and her two sons were found dead at their house in Delduar Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Monira Begum 27, wife of Shahed Miah of Chaktoil Village, and their two sons Mushfique, 8, and Mashrafi, 2.



Delduar PS OC Nasiruddin Mridha said locals spotted the bodies of Monira and his two sons lying in their house in the area on Saturday and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police rushed to the scene in the evening and recovered the bodies.



The two children were found lying on bed while their mother was hanging, he said.



However, Monira's husband fled the scene soon after the incident.



The bodies were, later, sent to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.



Additional Superintendent of Police Sarfuddin confirmed the incident, adding that it is assumed that the two children were murdered.



BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: The hanging body of a minor girl has been recovered from Bauphal Upazila in the district on Thursday.



Deceased Farzana Akter, 10, was the daughter of Abul Hossain Sikder, a resident of Chandanbaria Village in the upazila.



According to sources, Imran, brother of the deceased, saw his sister was hanging inside the room at around 9 am after returning from field.



Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.



Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed with the PS in this regard.



However, details of the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.



MYMENSINGH: The body a college student was recovered from the Brahmaputra River in the city on Thursday morning, a day after he went missing.



The deceased was identified as Jahin, 17, son of Ruhul Amin, a resident of Charpara Nayapara area of the city. He was a first year student at Notre Dame College Mymensingh Branch.



According to police, the boy went missing while wandering along the river after finishing his work at Mymensingh Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Wednesday afternoon.



When the matter was informed to police and fire service, they came to the spot and started searching for the boy.



Later on, the body of the college student was found floating in Gudaraghat Jail area of the city around 7 am on Thursday.



The fire service personnel recovered the body and handed it over to police.



Mymensingh Kotwali Model PS OC Shah Kamal Akand confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



BHOLA: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from the Maya River in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The identity of the deceased, aged about 26, could not be known immediately.



Shashibhushan PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman Patwari said locals spotted the body of the woman in the river in Rasulpur area of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Her legs were tied up with a chain, said the OC.



Police assumed she might have been murdered, and the murderer tried to dump the body into the river.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identifying the deceased.



