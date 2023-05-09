Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in wild elephant attack in Bandarban, Moulvibazar

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Two men have been killed in separate wild elephant attacks in two districts- Bandarban and Moulvibazar, on Sunday and Monday.

LAMA, BANDARBN: A farmer was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Lama Upazila of the district on early Monday.

The incident took place in Kumari Chakkata Village under Fasiakhali Union at around 2:30 am.
The deceased was Akhter Hossain, 38, a resident of that area.

Locals said Akhter had harvested ripe paddy and kept it in the yard of his house. Sensing the presence of a wild elephant in the yard at night, he came out of his room.

At that time, a herd of elephants trampled him. He died on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lama Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

JURI, MOULVIBAZAR: A mahout died after being attacked by an elephant in Juri Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in Chungabari area of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Rasel Mia, 40, son of late Shahid Mia, a resident of Tattiuli Village under Karmadha Union of Kulaura Upazila in the district.

Chinu Mia, another mahout of elephants who was with Rasel, said they were working with elephants at around 4 pm on Sunday in Chungabari area of Juri. At that time, an elephant attacked Rasel when he went in front of the elephant, which left him criticially injured.

Later on, he was rescued and taken to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Kulaura PS OC Abdus Salek confirmed the matter.


