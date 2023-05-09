High essentials’ prices frustrate people in S region







The essentials' prices have started to soar again after Ramadan. Prices of edible oil, onion, garlic, ginger, potato, sugar, and cooking gas went unbridled during the Ramadan. Now these have exceeded all sufferings of consumers.



Anger over the price situation has appeared among mass people. The abnormal price rise is also creating an adverse condition for ruling party candidate in the upcoming Barishal City Corporation election. It was observed by political analysts.

With arrival of Boro paddy, some varieties of rice are selling at a reduced rate of Tk 2 per kilogram (kg). But prices of other items are causing utter disarray to the consumers.



According to market sources, per kg onion price has increased to Tk 65 from Tk 30, 15 days back. On Sunday, per kg onion was also sold at Tk 70. Local garlic is selling at Tk 140 per kg while imported Chinese variety at Tk 250.



Imported ginger is selling at about Tk 400 per kg while Indian one at Tk 160.



Middle men group purchased most potatoes from farmers one month back. Now they are selling potato of Tk 15 at Tk 35 per kg at the wholesale level and at Tk 40 at the retail level. Besides, no vegetable item is available at less than Tk 60 per kg.



Per haali (four pieces) of egg is selling at Tk 50 per kg, a Tk 10 rise in a week. Small fishes are not available at less than Tk 800 per kg. Per litre pure and good quality milk is at Tk 100. Broiler hen price has exceeded Tk 200 per kg. Per kg sugar is selling at Tk 135 in Barishal City. In rural areas, it is selling at Tk 3-5 higher per kg. Soya bean price has exceeded Tk 230 per kg. Cooking gas price decreased for two times, but increased again in the last week. Now per gas cylinder of 12-kg is selling at about Tk 1,300, about Tk 300 higher than last year's.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers at Battala Bazar, Natun Bazar, Boro Bazar, Bangla Bazar, and Nabagram-Coumohani Bazar vented over their sufferings because of essentials' price-hike. Most of them said, their families are passing days in hardship. They are forgetting about fish and meat.



