Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

High essentials’ prices frustrate people in S region

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, May 8: People of southern (S) region are hiccupping due to unabated price hike of essentials.

The essentials' prices have started to soar again after Ramadan. Prices of edible oil, onion, garlic, ginger, potato, sugar, and cooking gas went unbridled during the Ramadan. Now these have exceeded all sufferings of consumers.

Anger over the price situation has appeared among mass people. The abnormal price rise is also creating an adverse condition for ruling party candidate in the upcoming Barishal City Corporation election. It was observed by political analysts.

With arrival of Boro paddy, some varieties of rice are selling at a reduced rate of Tk 2 per kilogram (kg). But prices of other items are causing utter disarray to the consumers.

According to market sources, per kg onion price has increased to Tk 65 from Tk 30, 15 days back. On Sunday, per kg onion was also sold at Tk 70. Local garlic is selling at Tk 140 per kg while imported Chinese variety at Tk 250.

Imported ginger is selling at about Tk 400 per kg while Indian one at Tk 160.

Middle men group purchased most potatoes from farmers one month back. Now they are selling potato of Tk 15 at Tk 35 per kg at the wholesale level and at Tk 40 at the retail level. Besides, no vegetable item is available at less than Tk 60 per kg.

Per haali (four pieces) of egg is selling at Tk 50 per kg, a Tk 10 rise in a week. Small fishes are not available at less than Tk 800 per kg. Per litre pure and good quality milk is at Tk 100. Broiler hen price has exceeded Tk 200 per kg. Per kg sugar is selling at Tk 135 in Barishal City. In rural areas, it is selling at Tk 3-5 higher per kg. Soya bean price has exceeded Tk 230 per kg. Cooking gas price decreased for two times, but increased again in the last week. Now per gas cylinder of 12-kg is selling at about Tk 1,300, about Tk 300 higher than last year's.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers at Battala Bazar, Natun Bazar, Boro Bazar, Bangla Bazar, and Nabagram-Coumohani Bazar vented over their sufferings because of essentials' price-hike. Most of them said, their families are passing days in hardship. They are forgetting about fish and meat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Woman crushed under train in Narsingdi
New DC bans pond digging in Natore
Mango export from Rajshahi begins
Information centre opened at Karamjal to ensure safe tourism
World Red Cross Day observed
Two die inhaling toxic gas inside septic tank
Seven people found dead in five dists
Two killed in wild elephant attack in Bandarban, Moulvibazar


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft