At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes







It was not clear why the double-decker boat carrying at least 30 people tipped over in the southern state of Kerala's Malappuram district late Sunday.



Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel all night, which was partially submerged, and the search continued into Monday.

