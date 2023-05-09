Video
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:50 PM
At least 22 dead after India boat capsizes

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

MALAPPURAM, May 8: At least 22 people died when a tourist boat capsized in India, officials said Monday, with many of those on board thought to be children.

It was not clear why the double-decker boat carrying at least 30 people tipped over in the southern state of Kerala's Malappuram district late Sunday.

Dozens of people searched for survivors in and around the stricken vessel all night, which was partially submerged, and the search continued into Monday.

Some used ropes to stabilise the boat while others were in the water, desperately looking inside the vessel's windows for any survivors.    AFP



