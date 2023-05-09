Tamim guards against complacency before facing off Ireland Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal warned his side not to take Ireland lightly in the three-match ODI series despite remaining unbeaten against this opponent in one-day format of cricket since 2010.





The Tigers indeed made a mockery of Irish side at home in their last assignment before winning the three-match ODI series by 2-0. On the way to thrash the opponents, Bangladesh broke several records.







But since the ensuing series will be held in England, a condition which would play to Ireland's strength, Tamim believed this would be a different ball game.



Therefore he refrained himself, tagging Bangladesh as favourties in the series.





"I don't want to use the favourite word a lot. We came here to play good cricket and win games, but in cricket you can't say anything beforehand.







They will play and they are a good team in these conditions and are quite familiar with it," Tamim said in a video sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).





The series opening game is today (Tuesday) at Chelmsford while the remaining two matches of the series, which are a part of the ICC Super League, are slated to be played on May 12 and 14 respectively at the same venue.





Bangladesh reached England on May 2 and was scheduled to play a warm-up game on May 5 against Ireland Wolves, which was washed out due to rain.





According to stat, Ireland are no match for the Tigers. Of the 13 ODI matches between the two sides, Bangladesh won nine and lost just two while two matches were washed out.





Ireland won the maiden encounter between the two sides in 2007 ODI World Cup in Bridgetown, West Indies but last time they beat Bangladesh in ODI cricket in 2010 at Belfast. "We couldn't prepare to our potential as weather is not in our hands.







We are trying to prepare as much as we can and the rest will have to be mental preparation. The target is to play well and win. We will visit the ground tomorrow where the game will be held and if weather allows, we will practice," Tamim said.





"It would have been great if we could play a session on that ground. But that facility is not available there because a county championship match is probably going on. So, I'm not thinking about all these things because these are not under my control as a cricketer or captain or any of our players.





"Without thinking about them, we have an important game on the 9th for which we can mentally prepare as much as possible, and everyone is involved to some extent in the game. I am sure that the more mentally prepared we are, the more it will help us," he said.





He further said that they would make a call on their playing XI after seeing the wicket and the conditions in Chelmsford.





"We can only say what the combination will be after looking at the wicket since we don't have much experience of playing at this ground," he added. �BSS