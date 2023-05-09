Pakistan U19 keep winning against Bangladesh

Opener Azan Awais hit a century as Pakistan Under-19 team outplayed Bangladesh Under-19 team by 78 runs in the second game to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match youth ODI series on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.





This was the visitors' third straight victory here, having beaten Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the only youth Test and nine-wicket in the first youth ODI game.





The opener struck 105 off 125, hitting 15 boundaries to lay a solid platform but apart from captain Saad Baig, no one could stand tall.



Baig made 51 off 64 with the help of six fours and one six. After the duo's dismissal, Bangladesh bowlers bounced back strongly to make regular inroads which eventually denied Pakistan go past 300-run mark.





Iqbal Hossain Emon scalped 4-72 while Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi grabbed 3-52 for Bangladesh. But the batters couldn't complement the bowlers' disciplined attack. They came up with wretched batting show as Bangladesh were bowled out for 193 in 47 overs.





Put into bat first in the second game, Pakistan compiled a respectable 271 before being all out in 50 overs with Awais leading the charge from the front.Shihab James made team-high 42 while opener Adil Bin Siddik scored 40. The three youth ODIs, slated for May 11, 13 and 15 and the one-off T20, scheduled at May 17 between the two sides will be held at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, which would host any foreign team after 13 years. �BSS