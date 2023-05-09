Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 May, 2023, 12:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sri Lanka's women's team physio joins Bangladesh team

Published : Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's women's team physio Tasneem Yusuf has joined the Bangladesh national women's team, it is learnt here.

According to the Dhaka-based highly-placed sources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Tasneem has taken over the charge from the first day of the recent tour.

It was believed that she has been hired by the BCB for the current tour of Sri Lanka, however, on enquiring with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, she has been contracted to work with the Bangladesh team for their future matches also.
Hashan Tillakaratne, the former Sri Lankan cricketer and women's team coach, who is now attached with the Bangladesh women's team, may have recommended Tasneem's name.

Tasneem was with the SLC for quite some time. In between, she was replaced by India's Neha.

After Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka, she will travel to Dhaka.

Dumesh Aravinda has joined the Sri Lankan women's team. Dumesh has been "A" team physio and has good experience of working with the men and women teams.

The first two ODIs against Bangladesh were badly affected by weather and ground conditions. However, the 3rd ODI, which was reduced to 30 overs, was won by the home team. 

The visiting team will play a match against the SLC President's XI on Sunday and three T-20Is will follow next week.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tamim guards against complacency before facing off Ireland
Pakistan U19 keep winning against Bangladesh
Sri Lanka's women's team physio joins Bangladesh team
All is not over for men's football
Tigers, Irish engage today in 2023 cycle's last Super League series starter
Tigresses, Lionesses engage today in T20 series starter
New Zealand avoid Pakistan whitewash despite Iftikhar run blitz
Alcaraz 'at the door' to world number one after Madrid Open defence


Latest News
Two boys drown in Brahmaputra
Arav Khan jailed for 10 years
Army man killed in Jashore road accident
Elderly man found hanging in Faridpur
'Mocha' to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD
PM returns home
‘Deora’: Coke Studio Bangla’s latest featuring Pritom and Islamuddin Palakar is an instant hit
Two stabbed dead by rival in Chattogram
Biden urges 'fair deal' for striking Hollywood writers
PM leaves London for home
Most Read News
Rana Plaza owner Sohel Rana's bail stayed
Nestle BD appoints new Chairman
Mercury may cross 40°C in Dhaka Tuesday
Wirt plea rejected, Jahangir Alam not be able to contest in GCC polls
BNP-Jamaat will destroy Bangladesh if come to power: PM
HC rule seeks compensation for child who lost hand from electrocution
Missing pharmacist found dead in Dhanmondi lake
Rabindranath Tagore's 162nd birth anniversary today
136 Bangladeshis arrive in Dhaka from Sudan
Woman who floats in Meghna for nine hours dies
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft