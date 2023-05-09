Sri Lanka's women's team physio joins Bangladesh team

Sri Lanka's women's team physio Tasneem Yusuf has joined the Bangladesh national women's team, it is learnt here.







According to the Dhaka-based highly-placed sources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Tasneem has taken over the charge from the first day of the recent tour.







It was believed that she has been hired by the BCB for the current tour of Sri Lanka, however, on enquiring with the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, she has been contracted to work with the Bangladesh team for their future matches also.

Hashan Tillakaratne, the former Sri Lankan cricketer and women's team coach, who is now attached with the Bangladesh women's team, may have recommended Tasneem's name.









Tasneem was with the SLC for quite some time. In between, she was replaced by India's Neha.





After Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka, she will travel to Dhaka.





Dumesh Aravinda has joined the Sri Lankan women's team. Dumesh has been "A" team physio and has good experience of working with the men and women teams.







The first two ODIs against Bangladesh were badly affected by weather and ground conditions. However, the 3rd ODI, which was reduced to 30 overs, was won by the home team.







The visiting team will play a match against the SLC President's XI on Sunday and three T-20Is will follow next week.